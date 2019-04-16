IBF middleweight world champion Daniel Jacobs (35-2, 29 KOs) hosted a media workout Monday at CEA Fitness in Long Island, N.Y. ahead of his 12-round unification fight against WBC/WBA champion Canelo Alvarez (50-1-2, 34 KOs). Andre Rozier, his trainer, also attended the workout. The event will take place Saturday, May 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN.



“Victory would truly show the fans, whether you think I beat Golovkin or not, I am the best middleweight in the world. I’ve always said that I am the best, and I’ve also always been vocal that the win over Golovkin was taken from me. So, a win over Canelo puts a new idea in the fans’ minds that this guy is the best as he’s proven it against a guy that beat Golovkin – and then I can give Golovkin the rematch and prove that I am better than him.

“I give Canelo all the respect in the world. He’s definitely top-ten, pound for pound. There are some controversial fights that he’s had that where I thought he lost, including both Golovkin fights. But I respect any man that has the courage to fight as this is a kill or be killed sport, but that’s where the respect ends.

“As far as getting in the ring with him goes, I want to be the victor. I want to take his head off and prove that I am the best gladiator in the world. That’s my true intentions so there’s no respect when it comes to that. But we’re both gentlemen and in my opinion, we’re great ambassadors for the sport. But take that away, and it’s going to be a blood sport in the ring.”