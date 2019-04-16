Star Boxing, in partnership with Turning Stone Resort Casino, announced that former world champion Zab “Super” Judah (44-9, 30 KOs) and Cletus “Hebrew Hammer” Seldin (23-1, 19 KOs) will meet in the main event of a card in the Turning Stone Event Center on June 7 as part of the 30th Anniversary of Boxing Hall of Fame Weekend festivities in Canastota, New York. The evening’s co-main event will feature James “Buddy” McGirt Jr. (27-3-1, 14 KOs) facing off against David Papot (22-0, 3 KOs), the same weekend his father James “Buddy” McGirt Sr. will be inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame.