Fa supera a Parker en 20 libras FacebookGorjeoReddit El peso pesado Junior Fa pesó 260.3 libras, 20.3 libras más pesado que el ex campeón de peso pesado de la OMB Joeseph Parker, quien escaló a 240. Parker (27-2, 21 KOs) y Fa (19-0, 10 KOs) lucharán por la vacante. El título de peso pesado oriental de la OMB el sábado en el Spark Arena en Auckland, Nueva Zelanda. DAZN transmitirá el evento en los EE. UU. A la 1:30 a.m. ET / 10: 30 p.m. PT. Campeon WBC, Julio César Martínez esta lesionado y no podrá defender el sábado

