By Jeff Zimmerman

Super bantamweight contender Ra’eese Aleem (18-0, 12 KOs) fights veteran Eduardo Baez (20-1-2, 7 KOs) on Saturday, Nov. 27 in Las Vegas as part of a Showtime / PBC tripleheader headlined by the unification title bout between Brandon Figueroa vs. Stephen Fulton. Aleem discusses his rough upbringing in Michigan before moving to Las Vegas with 3K in his pocket and what it was like in camp with the legendary “Filipino Flash” Nonito Donaire and much more in this Fightnews.com® exclusive. Aleem hopes a big win against Baez leads him to the winner of Figueroa-Fulton.

