The New York State Boxing Hall of Fame (NYSBHOF) has announced its 29-member Class of 2121. The 10th NYSBHOF induction dinner, sponsored by Ring 8, will be Sunday afternoon May 1 at Russo’s On The Bay in Howard Beach, New York.

Living boxers heading into the NYSBHOF include WBO heavyweight champion Shannon “The Cannon” Briggs (60-6-1, 53 KOs), WBO heavyweight champion Michael Bentt (11-2, 6 KOs), 3-time world light middleweight titlist Verno Phillips (42-11-1, 2 KOs), WBC light heavyweight champion Donny “Golden Boy” Lalonde (42-11-1, 21 KOs), WBC light heavyweight champion Johnny “The Heat” Verderosa (41-5-1, 33 KOs), 2-time World title challenger and No. 1 ranked welterweight contender Larry “No Fear” Barnes (44-3-1, 17 KOs), and welterweight Johnny Turner (42-6-2, 32 KOs).

Posthumous participants being inducted lightweight champion Al Singer (62-9-2, 26 KOs), world’s colored light heavyweight champion Kid Norfolk (88-25-7, 49 KOs), lightweight Patsy “Cannonball” Giovanelli (44-7-1, 14 KOs), world bantamweight champion Cannonball Eddie Martin (81-12-4, 29 KOs), world light heavyweight title challenger Battling Seki (60-24-4, 31 KOs), Novice New York Golden Gloves and Intercity Golden Gloves champion Solly Krieger (82-25-6 , 54 KOs), No. 1 world ranked middleweight contender Herbie Kronowitz (55-23-5, 10 KOs), featherweight champion Tommy Paul (80-28-10, 26 KOs), and bantamweight champion and US Olympian Lou Salica (67-17-12, 13 KOs).

Living non-participants heading into the NYSBHOF are judge Ron McNair, promoter/manager/matchmaker Don Elbaum, journalists Ed Schuyler and Bill Verigan, author/journalist Tom Hauser, author/journalist/promoter/inspector Mike Silver, and Jill Diamond, Secretary of the World Boxing Council and International Chair of WBC Cares.

Posthumous non-participant inductees are trainer and Stillman’s Gym owner Lou Stillman, promoter/manager Bill Cayton, NYC Mayor James Walker who legalized boxing in NY, publicists John Condon and Irving Rudd, journalist Richard K. Fox, and trainer Victor Valle.

Each attending inductee (or direct descendant of) will receive a custom-designed belt signifying his or her induction into the NYSBHOF.

The 2021 inductees were selected by the NYSBHOF nominating committee members: Randy Gordon, Henry Hascup, Don Majeski, Jim Monteverde and Neil Terens.

All boxers needed to be inactive for at least three years to be eligible for NYSBHOF induction, and all inductees must have resided in New York State for a significant portion of their boxing careers or during the prime of their respective career.

“Every year the selections get more difficult,” NYSBHOF president Bob Duffy said. “Everyone of these new inductees has been a major part of New York boxing. It’s talent like this that makes NYSBHOF so successful.”