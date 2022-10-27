October 27, 2022
Ernesto “Tito” Mercado (8-0, 8 KOs) has quickly become one of the fastest-rising stars in boxing after his recent knockout of former world title contender Jayson Velez. He is ready to take on the top guys at 135 and has his eyes on another young talent Keyshawn Davis to settle a score from the Olympics as well another Olympian and world champ Shakur Stevenson. Tito shares his journey into boxing at a young age and why he fights with a chip on his shoulder and much more in this Fightnews.com® exclusive.

