Former three-weight world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) and undefeated Jamaine Ortiz (16-0-1, 8 KOs) renewed acquaintances Thursday in New York City. The one-time sparring partners will clash in the 12-round lightweight main event Saturday evening at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. This fight could propel the winner to a shot at undisputed champion Devin “The Dream” Haney.
Lomachenko returns after serving a stint in a territorial defense battalion in his native Ukraine, a decision that delayed his boxing career for 10 months. Ortiz authored a career-best victory over former world champion Jamel Herring in May.
Vasiliy Lomachenko: “I feel great. I feel good. I can’t wait to come back Saturday night at Madison Square Garden. I think it’s a special place for me. I’ve had a lot of fights there. So, it’s a lucky place for me…sparring [against Ortiz] is different from competition because our conditioning is not at 100 percent, so Saturday night will be a very interesting fight. I’m focused on my job. I’m focused on my boxing. You can’t stop thinking about your country. It’s always on your mind. But now I’m focused, and I need to be focused because I’m an athlete. After the fight, I’ll go back to Ukraine and support my country.”
Jamaine Ortiz: “I think the opponent in front of you brings out the type of fighter you are. I think Lomachenko is going to bring out the best Jamaine Ortiz. The fighter that everybody around me knows. You’re going to see the real ‘Technician’ on Saturday night.”
Loma sparring partner getting a shot at Loma?