Weights from Rome, Italy Guido Vianello 241.4 vs. Jay McFarlane 277

Mirko Natalizi 153.9 vs. Tony Dixon 152.5

Stephanie Silva 114.9 vs. Ewelina Pekalska 112.9

Francesco Russo 153.8 vs. Francesco Sarchioto 153.7

Armando Casamonica 140.8 vs. Mauro Loli 140.8 Venue: Atlantico, Rome

Promoter: OPI Since 82 in association with Top Rank

Venue: Atlantico, Rome

Promoter: OPI Since 82 in association with Top Rank

TV: ESPN+ (United States), Mola TV (Italy and UK)

