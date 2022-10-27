October 27, 2022
Boxing back in Santo Domingo on Nov 4

By Robert Coster

Shuan Boxing Promotion and Domini Boxing have joined forces to put on an interesting boxing card on November 4 at the Carlos Teo Cruz Coliseum in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The main event has super middleweight prospect Ernesbadi Begue ( 7-0, 5 KOs) facing Mexican veteran Paul Valenzuela (28-11, 17 KOs ). Begue is Cuban-born and residing in the Dominican Republic. The co-main event features former WBO light-flyweight champion Wilfredo Mendez (17-2, 6 KOs ) of Puerto Rico crossing gloves against Moises Caro (10-1-3, 3 KOs).

Other fights on the card are the following : Alexis Garcia (11-1, 7 KOs ) vs Cristian Galvez (18-9, 16 KOs), heavyweights; William Encarnacion (19-4, 15 KOs) vs Anyelo Munoz (18-23, 18 KOs), featherweights; Brainer Vasquez (14-4, 8 KOs) vs Juan Alberto Garcia (9-9, 7 KOs), lightweights; Franklyn De Paula (3-0) vs Jose Calderon(3-3, 3 KOs), jr bantamweight.

