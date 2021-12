By Jeff Zimmerman

Fightnews.com® caught up with former heavyweight champ Charles Martin before his big showdown with Luis “King Kong” Oritz on Saturday, Jan 1 to kick off the New Year on FOX PBC PPV. Martin shared how he got started in boxing, eventually winning the title before losing to Anthony Joshua in his first defense. Martin discussed where he is now as a fighter working with Manny Robles and the hunger and discipline needed to become champ again in this exclusive interview.

_