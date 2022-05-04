By Jeff Zimmerman

Former world title contender Charles “The Future” Hatley (30-2-1, 21 KOs) returns to the ring on Saturday May 14 at the Bomb Factory in his hometown of Dallas against Jamshidbek Najmitdinov (18-2, 14 KOs). Hatley opens up about his career that included a big win against Anthony Mundine in Australia for the WBC Silver Belt and the devastating loss to junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo in his very next fight. Hatley also shared what signing with Don King did to his career plus thoughts on the potential “super fight” between Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. and Terence “Bud” Crawford and much more in this Fightnews.com® exclusive interview.

