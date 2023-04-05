By Jeff Zimmerman

Fightnews.com® caught up with Biaggio Ali Walsh, the grandson of the GOAT, Muhammad Ali, as he prepares for his second amateur mixed martial arts fight for the Professional Fighters League (PFL) this Friday night at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas and shown on ESPN+. Ali Walsh talked about his upcoming fight and how much he has improved since he fought last December. He talked about Jake Paul signing with the PFL, Roy Jones Jr fighting Anthony “Showtime” Pettis in a boxing match last weekend and his reaction to Sugar Ray Leonard saying, “there would be no Sugar Ray Leonard without Muhammad Ali” and much more in this exclusive interview.

