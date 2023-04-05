Cancels title bout with Shigeoka

By Joe Koizumi

WBC 105-pound champ Panya Pradabsri (39-1, 23 KOs), Thailand, has caught flu and had to cancel his defense against unbeaten Japanese Yudai Shigeoka (6-0, 4 KOs) scheduled in Tokyo on April 16. Pradabsri, 32, was slated to arrive here this coming Friday, but has sent his diagnosis and picture in the hospital to the organizer here. 3150 Promotions is reportedly struggling to have it an interim title bout of Yudai, 26, against some highly ranked contender under the WBC’s sanction. The local promoter had publicized it as a twinbill featuring Shigeoka brothers’ dual 105-pound title goes. Another is the interim IBF championship bout of Ginjiro Shigeoka (8-0-1NC, 6 KOs), 23, against Filipino Rene Mark Cuarto (21-3-2, 12 KOs). Time is so limited.