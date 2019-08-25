WRAM Boxing (William Ramirez) and Nica Boxing (Pablo Osuna) returned with their monthly boxing event in Nicaragua at the Gymnasio Nicao in Managua, Nicaragua Saturday night. The main event saw former WBC flyweight champion Cristofer “El Latigo” Rosales (29-4-3, 20 KOs) stop countryman Eliecier Quezada (10-10-3, 9 KOs) in round seven of a scheduled for eight round bout.

The fight was action-packed from the beginning with many heated exchanges. The two already had a bit of a history coming in as Rosales defeated Quezada by split decision in 2017. This time around it was clear Rosales wanted to leave no doubt as his constant pressure wore down Quezada in the end. The win keeps Rosales in the mix to attempt to become a two-time world champion.

Former world champion Byron Rojas (27-4-3, 11 KOs) stayed in form with an eight round unanimous decision over countryman Eliezer Gazo (18-10-2, 3 KOs). The official judges scorecards were 78-74 and 77-75 twice all in favor to Rojas in the light flyweight co-feature.

World ranked Jerson Ortiz (16-2, 8 KOs) TKO 5 Jose Cordero (12-13-5, 0 KO) 6 rds light flyweights

Marvin Solano (22-4, 8 KOs) UD Limber Ramirez (12-3, 4 KOs) 6rds bantweights

Winston Guerrero (7-0, 4 KOs) UD Wilmer Blas (6-15-6, 1 KO) 6 rds flyweights

Franco Gutierrez (10-3, 6 KOs) TKO 1 Freddy Espinoza (3-1, 3 KOs) 6 rds featherweights

Jose Orozco (5-1, 2 KO) TKO 2 Erwin Flores (0-4, 0 KOs) 4 rds welterweights

Engel Gomez (4-0, 1 KO) MD Brayan Parson (3-2, 3 KOs) 4 rds flyweights

Luis Martinez (1-1, 0 KO) NC 3 accidental headbutt suffered by Haminton Blandon (0-0-0, 1 NC, 0 KO) 4 rds bantamweights