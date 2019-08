Unbeaten WBA interim super bantamweight champion Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa (20-0, 15 KOs) scored a punishing and one-sided fourth round KO over Javier Chacon (29-5-1, 9 KOs) on Saturday night at the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas.

Figueroa teed off to the body and head from the opening bell and Chacon absorbed it with little offense going back. Finally in the fourth round, Chacon had taken enough and sank to the canvas for the count. Time was 2:00.