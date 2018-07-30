By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Former International Boxing Federation (IBF) featherweight champion Billy Dib (43-4, 24 KOs) will clash with IBF #3 Tevin Farmer (25-4-1, 5 KOs) on Friday at Technology Park, Sydney for the vacant IBF super featherweight crown. Word is ESPN+ will stream this bout in the United States.

“My training camp has been fantastic in Thailand with Jeff Fenech,” Billy Dib told 2BACR radio. “I haven’t been this fit for many years and I’m really excited to do what I have to do to get this world title belt.

“After the preparation we have done, I’m very confident. I have had four losses but only in world championship fights. I have only lost to the top caliber. When you’re in those fights it’s 50-50. Had things been different I don’t think I would have lost those fights but that is boxing.

“I’m on the verge of winning another world title and becoming a three-time world champion. Jeff arranged for me to have the best sparring partners in Thailand and I’m ready to win the IBF 130 pound belt on August the 3rd.”