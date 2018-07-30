By Przemek Garczarczyk

Video: Albert Baker/Main Events

“I should prove I deserve to be champion. He’s a good test for me. I saw a couple rounds in a couple of fights. I don’t spend a long time on this. I see enough to get the style he has. But he’ll be fighting different because right now he’s getting in shape to fight me. I have a plan, what to do in my head. I have completed my strategy, I will be ready for everything he can bring and inside the ring. After the first or second round, I’ll make adaptations because I’ll understand what I need to do.” said WBO light heavyweight world champion Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev of Russia. Kovalev recently hosted a media workout at The Boxing Laboratory in Oxnard, California, in preparation for his title defense against undefeated light heavyweight contender Eleider “Storm” Alvarez this Saturday in Atlantic City.

———-