By Brad Snyder-The Undercard

Photos by Bob Ryder

Bantamweight Antonio Nieves (18-2-2, 10 KOs) made a statement early, as he coasted to a KO victory at :56 of the fourth round over Christian Esquivel (30-15-1, 23 KOs). Nieves, at 31 years of age, once challenged for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) jr bantamweight title.



The road to relevance stopped at Hollywood Casino under the stars in Columbus, Ohio. Esquivel, who was overmatched right out of the gates, could only find a moral victory in going four, as Nieves exploded on him from round one. It was a left to the body and a shot to the head that finished off Esquivel. The scheduled eight-rounder was probably meant to keep Nieves working. His speed still looks like championship challenger material. Nieves looks like a contender. Saturday night was another step in the right direction.

Local fan favorite, Jamie “Pitbull” Walker and Travis Jerig earned fight of the night, as they delivered a quality power punch show for the fans in attendance. Walker had Jerig in trouble early. Round 1 saw Walker landing a couple strong hooks to the body. Late in the 1st, a left hook to the head had Jerig holding on for dear life, as the round closed out. Round 2 was more of Walker, as a 1-2 combination, again, had Jerig in trouble. From then on, a different Jerig answered each round now, trading blows with Walker to the crowd’s delight. The power shots continued all 6 Rounds of the middleweight contest. All three judges saw the fight the same (58-56, 58-56, 58-56) for Walker (9-1-1, 3 KOs). Jerig, who earned the crowd’s approval, dropped to (3-3).

Nick Kisner (21-4-1, 6 KOs) won the NABP Cruiserweight title against Scott Sigmon (32-13-1, 17 KOs) by MD (99-91-Kisner, 95-95, 96-94-Kisner). Kisner mostly set up punches and defenses using a full guard of both hands to his face. Early in the fight, Kisner was able to touch his opponent at will. The punches, although not damaging, provided an early lead on the scorecards. Sigmon was able to, in the later rounds, find some timing. His straightforward style kept Kisner fighting off his back feet. Both fighters threw a ton of punches, as the final bell sounded in the 10-Round cruiserweight fight.

In the other fights, heavyweight Alante Green improved to (3-0-1, 2 KOs) by winning a UD (39-37, 40-36, 40-36) bout over Santino Turnbow (4-2, 3 KOs). Lightweight Antton Slaughter (5-2-2, 1 KO) took a MD victory (38-38, 39-37, 39-37) over Jesse Carradine Jr (8-5-2, 4 KOs) in the 4-Round contest. MMA fighter, Alfred Leisure (1-0, 1 KO) won his pro debut in boxing by knocking out Trey Taylor (0-2) in a scheduled 4-Round welterweight bout. Taylor, who would get knocked down right as the 1st Round was coming to a close, could not beat the count, as he was not able to be saved by the bell. The contest was scored a 3:00 1st Round Knockout. Super middleweight Egerbert Reed (4-4, 1 KO) won a 4-Round decision over Austin Marcum (11-11, 5 KOs) by UD (40-35, 40-35, 39-37). And opening the night, Ty Parks (3-5-1, 2 KOs) and fellow super middleweight fighter, Chris Minor (1-0-1) fought to a Draw (38-38, 38-38, 38-38).

The Troy Speakman matched and promoted event had a special presentation to Chief Inspector Woody Kelker on his service to the Ohio Athletic Commission since 1985. Commissioner Bernie Profato made the special presentation and acknowledged the dedication and hard work Kelker had offered the boxers and the fans over the many years.