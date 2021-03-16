March 16, 2021
Boxing News

Evan Holyfield, new trainer Mike Stafford speak

By Boxing Bob Newman

Boxing fans are always curious to see how the progeny of famous boxing dads will fare in the ring when they take up the profession themselves. After a 5-0 start in the paid ranks, Evan “Yung Holy” Holyfield talks about following in the footsteps of his legendary Hall-of-Fame dad, Evander “Real Deal” Holyfield. Holyfield’s new trainer, Cincinnati’s Mike Stafford shares his thoughts on his new assignment in working with “Yung Holy” as well.

Donnie Nietes opponent named
Fury-Joshua signed, location and date to come

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
    • >
    %d bloggers like this: