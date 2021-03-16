By Boxing Bob Newman

Boxing fans are always curious to see how the progeny of famous boxing dads will fare in the ring when they take up the profession themselves. After a 5-0 start in the paid ranks, Evan “Yung Holy” Holyfield talks about following in the footsteps of his legendary Hall-of-Fame dad, Evander “Real Deal” Holyfield. Holyfield’s new trainer, Cincinnati’s Mike Stafford shares his thoughts on his new assignment in working with “Yung Holy” as well.

–