Former four-weight world champion Donnie “Ahas” Nietes has had his opponent confirmed for next month’s fight at Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai on April 3. Nietes (42-1-5, 23 KOs) will take on WBA #8 Pablo Carrillo (25-7-1, 16 KOs) for the vacant WBO International super flyweight title. The bout will be featured on the undercard of the Jamel Herring-Carl Frampton WBO super featherweight title fight and seen on ESPN+.
WBO International not to be confused with WBO world.