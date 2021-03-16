WBA (World Boxing Association) Boxing News Ad
March 16, 2021
Boxing News

Fury-Joshua signed, location and date to come

The long-awaited heavyweight title unification between WBC champion Tyson Fury and WBA/IBF/WBO champion Anthony Joshua has been signed. “All parties have now put pen to paper and we will be working hard over the next few weeks to confirm the site and date for the biggest fight in boxing,” Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn told Sky Sports.

Fury and Joshua inked a two-fight deal. The Middle East is considered the front-running location to land the first bout, which would take place in the summer with a 50/50 split. For the rematch, the winner gets 60/40.

Chavez Sr, Camacho Jr poised for June 17 clash

