By Rocky Morales at ringside

Former unified flyweight champion Juan Francisco “El Gallo” Estrada (39-3, 26 KOs) scored an exciting twelve round unanimous decision to dethrone WBC super flyweight champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (47-5-1, 41 KOs) on Friday night at the Fabulous Forum in Inglewood, California. Estrada was very sharp. Rungvisai had no answer for Estrada’s movement and workrate. Good toe-to-toe action late. Scores were 116-112, 115-113, 115-113. More to come…