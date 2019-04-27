By Rocky Morales at ringside

In a fight of the year candidate, WBA super bantamweight champ Daniel Roman (27-2-1, 10KO) was the majority decision winner over now former IBF junior featherweight champ TJ Doheny (21-1, 15KO) on Friday night at the Forum in Inglewood, California. It was a back and forth battle throughout with Roman dropping the southpaw Doheny with a left hook over a lazy jab in the second round to get the action started.

Doheny enjoyed a big eighth round with Roman staggered and close to going down for the final minute of the round. Roman came roaring back and dropped Doheny with an uppercut to the body in the eleventh round. Doheny showed incredible courage to continue and finish the fight but in the end, it was Roman who was the clear cut winner.

By scores of 116-110, 113-113 and 116-110, Roman becomes the unified WBA and IBF 122 pound champion. Next up for Roman could be undefeated WBC super bantamweight champion, Rey Vargas.