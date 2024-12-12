December 12, 2024
Boxing News

ESPN+ picks up Grandelli-Lorente clash

Italian contender Francesco Grandelli will square off against Spain’s Cristobal Lorente in the 12-round main event for Lorente’s European Union featherweight crown this Friday, Dec. 13, at the Palazzetto Dello Sport Carbonia in Carbonia, Italy.

Grandelli-Lorente and undercard bouts will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+ starting at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT.

Grandelli (18-3-2, 4 KOs) rebounded from his 2023 loss to Mauro Forte with a decision win over Emiliano Salvini that July and a second-round stoppage of then-unbeaten Stefan Voda in December. The 30-year-old returns home following a decision defeat versus Scotsman Nathaniel Collins on enemy turf in May. Lorente (19-0-1, 8 KOs) is an eight-year pro coming off a breakout performance against Forte, defeating him via 12-round majority decision in July to claim the European Union title.

In other streaming action from Carbonia, Italy:

Fabio Turchi (23-3, 16 KOs) vs. Viktar Chvarkou (5-18, 3 KOs), 6 Rounds, Cruiserweights

Patrick Cappai (11-0, 2 KOs) vs. Tasha Mjuaji (17-12-3, 5 KOs), 6 Rounds, Featherweights

Stefano Lai (5-0, 1 KOs) vs. Sebastiano Argiolas (4-1, 3 KOs), 6 Rounds, Junior Middleweights

