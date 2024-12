Weights from Toppenish, Washington Shady Gamhour 162.8 vs. Devontae McDonald 164

Dominique Roundtree 125.3 vs. Jose Antonio Sampedro 124.4

Andrew Murphy 166.6 vs. Andres Martinez 166.9

James Wilkins 129.8 vs. Dennis Contreras 131.6

Chris Young 134.5 vs. Anthony Curtiss 136 Venue: Legends Casino Hotel, Toppenish, Washington

Promoter: Roy Jones Jr.

TV: PPV ($12.99 BLK Prime) Weights from Flint, Michigan ESPN+ picks up Grandelli-Lorente clash Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.