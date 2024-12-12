Weights by Brad Snyder / The Undercard

Ardreal Holmes Jr. 153.4 vs. Edwine Junior Jimenez 153.2

Joey Spencer 159 vs. Miguel Angel Hernandez 159.2

Caroline Veyre 124.6 vs. Gabriela Bouvier 125.4

Kahmel Makled 178 vs. Dominique Dunning 181

Hunter Lee 153.4 vs. Derrick Shreeve 149

Byron Rojas 113.4 vs. Robin Ellis 112.8

Pryce Taylor 264.2 vs. KeShawn Jackson 249.2

Da’Velle Smith 164.6 vs. William Townsel 160.6

Samantha Worthington 138.6 vs. Jaica Pavilus 134

Salita Promotions presents Big Time Boxing at Dort Financial Center Thursday December 12. First bell at 5:30pm with tickets available at the box office. DAZN will stream the action.