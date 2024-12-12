Lightweight Jonhatan Cardoso (18-1, 15 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Eduardo Ramirez (28-5-3, 13 KOs) on Wednesday night at the ProBox TV Events Center in Plant City, Florida. Scores were 97-93, 96-94, 96-94.

Unbeaten featherweight Luis Nunez (20-0, 13 KOs) hammered out a ten round unanimous decision over Leonardo Baez (21-5, 12 KOs). Scores were 99-91, 98-92, 98-92.

Unbeaten bantamweight Katsuma Akitsugi (12-0, 3 KOs) stopped former world title challenger Aston Palicte (28-6-1, 23 KOs) in round six. Akitsugi battered Palicte to the canvas to end it.

Unbeaten light heavyweight Dante Benjamin (10-0-1, 8 KOs) needed just 64 seconds to finish Aaron Casper (7-8-2, 5 KOs).