ESPN+ picks up Bazinyan-Macias clash Undefeated super middleweight contender Erik Bazinyan (29-0, 21 KOs) returns in a 10-round main event against Mexico’s Jose de Jesus Macias (28-11-4, 14 KOs) this Thursday, June 1 at Casino de Montreal in Montreal, Canada. Bazinyan-Macias and undercard bouts will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+. In the co-feature, Steve Claggett (34-7-2, 24 KOs) will face former world champion Alberto Machado (23-3, 19 KOs) in a 10-round junior welterweight battle. IBF 38th Convention Referees Seminar IBF 38th Annual Convention: Opening Session Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

