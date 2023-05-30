Undefeated super middleweight contender Erik Bazinyan (29-0, 21 KOs) returns in a 10-round main event against Mexico’s Jose de Jesus Macias (28-11-4, 14 KOs) this Thursday, June 1 at Casino de Montreal in Montreal, Canada. Bazinyan-Macias and undercard bouts will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+. In the co-feature, Steve Claggett (34-7-2, 24 KOs) will face former world champion Alberto Machado (23-3, 19 KOs) in a 10-round junior welterweight battle.
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Erik Bazinyan has been ranked in the WBO’s top ten at super middleweight since November 2017. Five and a half years and I don’t think we still have any idea just how good he is…. and we still won’t know after this fight.
Erik Bazinyan (29-0, 21 KOs fighting Jose de Jesus Macias (28-11-4, 14 KOs). A very competitive fight and tough fight.