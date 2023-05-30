Report/Photos by Boxing Bob Newman

The IBF got down to the official business of the 38th annual convention at the Gold Room of the host Fairmont Hotel in Chicago this morning. IBF president Daryl Peoples began with his favorite part of the proceedings- the official self introductions of all board members, referees, judges, promoters, managers and media.

President Peoples then began by declaring 2022 as the Year of the Woman in boxing. “I Think we can all agree that the fight of the year last year, not the women’s fight of the year, but THE fight of the year was Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano.” The IBF sanctioned more female fights in 2022 than male fights.

After discussing the comeback of boxing after COVID, President Peoples introduced, as new vice president, Levi Martinez, who took to the lectern. Martinez first began by asking everyone to turn in all directions and greet their neighbor, in support of each other in boxing.

Randy Neumann gave his brief but positive treasurer’s report. “The good news is, we’re in good shape financially. There is no bad news!”

Aaron Kizer had resigned last year to care for his wife, who was suffering from dementia and actually passed one month later in June. The IBF board essentially transformed his resignation into a leave of absence, from which Kizer returned this year. He expressed his gratitude for the board’s support and his return to the sport.

Championships chairman Carlos Ortiz, Jr. delivered his report, citing solid numbers in world and regional title fights around the globe,

Ratings chairman George Martinez did his best, as President Peoples joked, the make sense of the ratings! Martinez notified that there were two vacant titles at middleweight and bantamweight, which will be filled in the coming months. Male IBF titles are unified at Heavy, Super Middle, Super Welter, Welter and Super Bantam. Martinez noted that there are more undisputed titles among the females than the males.

Ben Kielty of Australia reported on activity in the Austral-Asian region, having supervised several fights throughout Australia, several Asian countries including Dubai.

President Peoples then introduced the second vice president in former NYSAC chairperson and board member Melvina Lathan. Lathan waxed nostalgic and poetic on the Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano fight at MSG last year, which she supervised for the IBF. “We all know that when girls get in the ring and fight, it’s always better than the male fights!” She also reiterated the importance of SARB (Special Assistance for Retired Boxers). The fund also delivers educational scholarships as well.

Dr. Massimiliano Bianco reported on his work as a member of the IBF medical board, as well as in supervisory and developmental roles for the IBF in Europe.

Chicago born and bred board member Pete Podgorski reported on his supervisory role and gave tips on being safe and enjoying his home city during the convention.

Legendary referee Roberto Ramirez, Sr. gave his first address as a member of the IBF and thanked the IBF board members for their support over the last year.

Lastly, the secretary of Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, Mario Treto, Jr. welcomed and addressed the delegation. He gave a very insightful history of boxing in the city of Chicago and lauded the work of his staff related to boxing in Illinois. President Peoples quipped, “I’ve known Pete Podgorski for over 20 years and I just learned more about boxing in Chicago from Mario than I ever did from Pete!”

