ESPN+ adds Eifert-Sperandio clash from Germany ESPN+ has picked up Saturday's SES Boxing card at the Maritim Hotel in Magdeburg, Germany. In the main event, IBF #9 rated light heavyweight Michael Eifert (10-1, 4 KOs) and Adriano Sperandio (14-1, 2 KOs) will face off for the vacant IBF Intercontinental strap. Also on the card is Top Rank-signed junior welterweight prospect Hugo Micallef (2-0, 0 KOs). "The Fresh Prince of Monaco" returns in a six-rounder versus Mauro Loli (7-3, 3 KOs).

Top Boxing News

