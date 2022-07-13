Unbeaten middleweight Austin “Ammo” Williams (11-0, 9 KOs) will face Kieron Conway (17-2-1, 3 KOs) for the vacant WBA International title on the September 17 PPV undercard of the trilogy clash between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas​.

Williams-Conway become the second bout added to the undercard after the announcement that WBC super flyweight champion Jesse Rodriguez will defend his title against Israel Gonzalez in the co-main event.