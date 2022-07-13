July 13, 2022
Boxing News

Canelo-GGG Undercard Update

Unbeaten middleweight Austin “Ammo” Williams (11-0, 9 KOs) will face Kieron Conway (17-2-1, 3 KOs) for the vacant WBA International title on the September 17 PPV undercard of the trilogy clash between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas​.

Williams-Conway become the second bout added to the undercard after the announcement that WBC super flyweight champion Jesse Rodriguez will defend his title against Israel Gonzalez in the co-main event.

ESPN+ adds Eifert-Sperandio clash from Germany

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • That is an excellent next step fight for Ammo Williams. I think he’s the goods and Conway is a tough guy who should offer some good resistance.

    Reply
    • >