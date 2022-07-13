All Star Boxing, Inc has announced the signing of undefeated light flyweight contender Gerardo Zapata (14-0, 5 KOs) to a multi-year agreement this morning. Zapata, also nicknamed “El Cascabel de Masaya,” the Nicaraguan fighting town which he represents, is managed by Cesar Garcia of Blackhouse Boxing.

“We are happy to bring undefeated prospect Gerardo Zapata to the All Star Boxing family” stated President & CEO Felix “Tuto” Zabala “The light flyweight division is getting interesting and we feel Zapata has the tools to join the mix and become a future world champion.”

Zapata has piled up wins over veterans like Bryan Castellon and former title challenger Julio Mendoza to earn the #13 ranked spot in the WBO rankings where All Star Boxing currently has the champion Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez.

“I’m happy to be one step closer of fighting in the United States and showcase my talents” notes Zapata “I feel in the right place and trust in my team (All Star Boxing and Cesar Garcia) to get me a world title shot.”

Gerardo Zapata is slated to fight this fall when All Star Boxing resumes their Seneca Fight Night Series on October 14th in Niagara Falls, NY.