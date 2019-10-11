Errol Spence Jr. Update WBC/IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. is reportedly awake and responding in the ICU at Methodist Dallas Medical Center. He is listed in stable condition with no broken bones or fractures, but suffered broken teeth and facial lacerations. He is expected to make a full recovery. Weights from Hartford, Connecticut

