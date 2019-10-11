WBC/IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. is reportedly awake and responding in the ICU at Methodist Dallas Medical Center. He is listed in stable condition with no broken bones or fractures, but suffered broken teeth and facial lacerations. He is expected to make a full recovery.
Top Boxing News
I hope he heals well…. Then I hope his parents, his daughters, and all the people he says he fights for, get together and whup his ass like a rented mule…You can’t say shit like that and then go out and do dickhead shit.. what about all those people you were just talking about?