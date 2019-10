Former Dominican boxer Batista dies in car crash By Robert Coster Former Dominican lightweight boxer Juan Carlos Batista (“Pacheco”) died in a car accident on Sunday. Batista ‘s career ranged from 2004 to 2013 with a record of 25-2, 18 KOs. Batista won his first 18 bouts and was WBA Caribbean Federation Champion in 2007, beating Mexican Arturo Gomez. Batista cut short his promising career due to a heart ailment. RIP. Weights From Michigan Errol Spence Jr. Update

