Weights from Hartford, Connecticut Chad Dawson 175 vs. Denis Grachev 175

Cassius Chaney 254 vs. Santander Silgado 228

Jimmy Williams 153 vs. Jose Medina 153

Sharad Collier 133 vs. Glenn Mitchell 131

Jacob Marrero 129 vs. Mike Oliver 128.5

Nathan Martinez 123 vs. Steve Garagarza 123

Jahvel Joseph 165 vs. Leandro Silva 172.5

Jalen Renaud 153 vs. Maceo Crowder 153.5 Venue: Connecticut Convention Center, Hartford, CT

Promoter: CES Boxing

TV: UFC Fight Pass Weights from Germany

