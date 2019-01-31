Showtime Sports will live stream two undercard fights on the network’s social platforms on February 9 from Dignity Health Sports Park, formerly StubHub Center, in Carson, California. Super welterweight contender Erickson Lubin will face former world champion Ishe Smith in a 10-round contest plus super lightweights Juan Heraldez and Eddie Ramirez will meet in a 10-round bout.

The digital presentation will stream on the Showtime Sports YouTube channel and Showtime Boxing Facebook page. A three-fight Showtime telecast follows headlined by super featherweight world champion Gervonta Davis defending his title against former world champion Hugo Ruiz.