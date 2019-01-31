Update: Baranchyk’s camp told ESPN that they are pulling out of the WBSS tournament, citing WBSS financial woes.

Word Boxing Super Series has announced that Josh ‘The Tartan Tornado’ Taylor and IBF champion Ivan ‘The Beast’ Baranchyk will meet in the WBSS Semi-Final in the 140 lb division on May 18 at The SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. Taylor (14-0, 12 KOs) and Baranchyk (19-0, 12 KOs) both looked strong on their way to the semi-final against previously unbeaten opponents. Baranchyk will be defending his IBF jr welterweight title. Fans in the U.S. can watch on DAZN.