IBF flyweight champion Sunny Edwards has suffered an ankle injury and his planned world title defense against Jayson Mama scheduled for this Saturday has been postponed. Edwards was due to put his title on the line against Mama on a Queensberry Promotions show at the Copper Box Arena in London.

“I’m gutted that my fight on Saturday is off,” said Edwards. “I will have a rescheduled date ASAP. I want to apologize firstly to my opponent Jayson and his team, as I understand the frustration they must be feeling, secondly to Frank Warren and BT as my homecoming was set to be the biggest night of my career.

“Finally everyone who was looking forward to my first world title defense. I am genuinely devastated but with the advice from those close to me, it would have been a poor error of judgment risking the position I’m in now and fighting whilst not 100%.”

A rescheduled date for the bout between Edwards and Mama will be released soon.