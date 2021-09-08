FITE has announced that former President Donald J. Trump will provide live commentary from the Hard Rock in Hollywood, Florida during Saturday’s Holyfield-Belfort pay-per-view telecast. According to Triller, Trump will give unfiltered boxing commentary on an alternate audio feed that has to be ordered directly from FITE.tv. He will call all four fights and be joined by Donald Trump Jr.
Triller PPVs are known for their offbeat commentary.
“I love great fighters and great fights. I look forward to seeing both this Saturday night and sharing my thoughts ringside. You won’t want to miss this special event,” said Trump.
Finally, a position he’s qualified for.
Any word on whether Sarah Palin will be living up to her potential as a ring girl?
I do know Trump back in the heyday was buddies with Don King. Trump is a boxing fan and I am sure this gives him some media exposure since rumors are he may run again in 2024.
I’m not gonna lie.. I would watch Donald Trump commentate a fight. He can be pretty Hilarious.. I want to hear what he says lol
True story. Im sure it cant be any worse then drunken ODLH lol
Trump is warming up the train for a run in 2024, and Florida will love him.
He pardoned the great Jack Johnson! Nuff said!
Just another reason not to order this nonsense.
Colbi, I actually think trump will do good in this. But I’m still not ordering. I’ll read the results the next morning.
Well, there goes my last shred of interest in watching this event.