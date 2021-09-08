FITE has announced that former President Donald J. Trump will provide live commentary from the Hard Rock in Hollywood, Florida during Saturday’s Holyfield-Belfort pay-per-view telecast. According to Triller, Trump will give unfiltered boxing commentary on an alternate audio feed that has to be ordered directly from FITE.tv. He will call all four fights and be joined by Donald Trump Jr.

Triller PPVs are known for their offbeat commentary.

“I love great fighters and great fights. I look forward to seeing both this Saturday night and sharing my thoughts ringside. You won’t want to miss this special event,” said Trump.