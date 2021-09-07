By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
Triller Fight Club’s Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. exhibition last November was the eighth biggest PPV event of all time, but it doesn’t sound like Triller will be bringing us Iron Mike in a third encounter with archrival Evander Holyfield anytime soon.
“We have been told that he is scared to fight Evander,” Triller boss Ryan Kavanaugh told Sky Sports. “There has been back and forth hoopla, there is a massive payday ready for Mike to fight on Thanksgiving. A massive payday, one of his biggest! But we can’t seem to push it along. Now I have heard, from a number of reliable sources, that Mike is too scared. He thinks Evander would knock him out. We have an offer out to Mike [to fight Holyfield].
“I wouldn’t ask nobody to do anything they don’t want to do. But it’s for charity. If we can work something out that works for everybody, then it’s a win-win-win.”
This is simply marketable trash talk gossip to stir up some business for a fight showdown. Does it ever occur to most folks that Holyfield is only 4 years away from claiming Social Security at age 62? Holyfield is in no way shape or form to fight a current Heavyweight champion due to the health risks. That being said, this upcoming matchup is simply an exhibition for entertainment purposes. Sorry, I will not spend a dime on it. I will wait for the free upload. Have a great day today.
wow geeee Triller/kavanough these guys are pushing 60yrs old…and etc…etc.. please stopppp
Very professional this Ryan Kavanaugh is.
If this is an exhibition, nobody is going to get knocked out. I thought Tyson said he didn’t want to fight on Triller anymore?
He did say he’d never work with them again. Roy Jones said they didn’t pay him all his money and I read an article saying that they had defaulted on a payment to Holyfield, just a few days ago.
Maybe Triller boss Ryan Kavanaugh should fight Tyson for charity. What a ChuckleHead………..
Then why didn’t Mike ‘fight’ Evander over Roy Jones. Evander was available [ then ]. You are all picking on a man who is being truthful. Evander has said this plenty of times, just not in the context Ryan Kavanaugh used.
Evander is 2-0 up with both wins inside the distance and Tyson clearly wasn’t willing to put up with Evander’s 3rd fist in the second fight, which he’d been allowed to get away with for his whole career. It’s obviously marketing but if Tyson doesn’t need the money then why bother.
HOLYFIELD IS TO OLD TO BE FIGHTING ANYTHING.
Grade school trash talk from Triller…embarrassing.
maybe Mike is looking out for Holyfield
Triller, I am not paying for your lame-ass, weak ass promotions. So go home and get your fucking shine box. I hope your pathetic asses go broke.
If this was a classroom assignment, and I was a teacher, I would give you an F. Your card is weak. You are weak.