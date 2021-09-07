By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Triller Fight Club’s Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. exhibition last November was the eighth biggest PPV event of all time, but it doesn’t sound like Triller will be bringing us Iron Mike in a third encounter with archrival Evander Holyfield anytime soon.

“We have been told that he is scared to fight Evander,” Triller boss Ryan Kavanaugh told Sky Sports. “There has been back and forth hoopla, there is a massive payday ready for Mike to fight on Thanksgiving. A massive payday, one of his biggest! But we can’t seem to push it along. Now I have heard, from a number of reliable sources, that Mike is too scared. He thinks Evander would knock him out. We have an offer out to Mike [to fight Holyfield].

“I wouldn’t ask nobody to do anything they don’t want to do. But it’s for charity. If we can work something out that works for everybody, then it’s a win-win-win.”