Fire Fist Boxing Promotions returns on October 16 to Banquet Masters in Clearwater, Florida. Headlining will be a ten round 140-pound showdown between Joseph Fernandez (13-3-3, 4 KOs) and Jose Forero (13-8-1, 11 KOs) for the ABF Atlantic championship.

In an eight round heavyweight matchup where somebody’s 0 must go, Geovanny “La Bestia” Bruzon (6-0, 5 KOs) faces Lenier Pero (5-0, 3 KOs). Local middleweight Arnold Hill (11-16, 6 KOs) meets Emmanuel Sanchez (7-15-1, 1 KO) in a six rounder. Lightweight Willian “Baby Face” Silva (28-3, 16 KOs) and light heavyweight Imran Haddabah (2-0, 2 KOs) are scheduled to appear against opponents to be named.

“We’re glad to be back in Clearwater at the beautiful Banquet Masters venue working alongside our friends at Pahlavan Promotions,” said Jody Caliguire of Fire Fist Boxing Promotions. “This card has a good mix of everything – local talent, international boxers plus a rare matchup between undefeated and highly skilled heavyweights. I’m looking forward to seeing everybody on the 16th.”