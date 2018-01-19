Easter not happy with Fortuna weight issues

After former super featherweight champion Javier Fortuna weighed 1.8 pounds heavy, IBF lightweight king Robert Easter Jr. expressed his opinion on the issue. “That’s just his excuse not to fight me,” said Easter. “He don’t want to really get in there, but hopefully he’ll make the weight so we can make this easy fight happen and I’ll beat his a—.”

“It’s unprofessional. I make weight all the time…I’m ready to get this thing on man…hopefully he can make weight so he can get his head bashed in!”

Adding fuel to the fire, Fortuna gave Easter a “throat slash” gesture during their face-off.