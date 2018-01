Errol Spence Jr 147 vs. Lamont Peterson 146.75

(IBF welterweight title)

Robert Easter Jr 134.5 vs. Javier Fortuna 136.8

(IBF lightweight title)

Note: Fortuna heavy after moving up from super feather!! He has two hours to drop 1.8 pounds.

Marcus Browne 175.75 vs. Francy Ntetu 174.5

Adam Kownacki 260 vs. Iago Kiladze 220.5

Note: Kownacki 18 pounds heavier than previous fight

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Promoter: DiBella Entertainment

TV: Showtime