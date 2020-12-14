Early Odds: GGG, Canelo are heavy favorites Tim Tszyu, Gennadiy Golovkin, and Canelo Alvarez are all decisive favorites in early odds for this week’s boxing action. Sportsbooks will release odds on additional bouts in the next day or two. Wednesday, December 16

Tim Tszyu -2500 vs. Bowyn Morgan +1400

(junior middleweight) Friday, December 18

Gennadiy Golovkin -2750 vs. Kamil Szeremeta +1450

(IBF middleweights title) Saturday, December 19

Canelo Alvarez -775 vs. Callum Smith +575

(WBA/WBC super middleweight title) Okuda tech. decisions Yoshida; wins WBO female 115lb belt

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

