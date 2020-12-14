Tim Tszyu, Gennadiy Golovkin, and Canelo Alvarez are all decisive favorites in early odds for this week’s boxing action. Sportsbooks will release odds on additional bouts in the next day or two.
Wednesday, December 16
Tim Tszyu -2500 vs. Bowyn Morgan +1400
(junior middleweight)
Friday, December 18
Gennadiy Golovkin -2750 vs. Kamil Szeremeta +1450
(IBF middleweights title)
Saturday, December 19
Canelo Alvarez -775 vs. Callum Smith +575
(WBA/WBC super middleweight title)
Don’t forget Zurdo is fighting on Friday night too! Great weekend for us fight fans!
Wicked!!!!
I would agree those betting favorites are accurate.
Pumped to see the Canelo fight. I really like this fight after a layoff. Callum was a guy most Canelo dis-likers said he was avoiding. I expect a tough fight from Smith.