February 6, 2020
Dwight Davison Passes

By Bob Ryder
 
Sad to report former middleweight contender of the 1980’s, Dwight “Dynamite” Davison has passed here in his hometown of Detroit.
Davison
Davison ran his record to 28-0 before suffering his first loss to Robbie Epps on the undercard of the Larry Holmes-Trevor Berbick fight in Las Vegas. Davison recovered to score several wins and gained a title eliminator fight with Tony Sibson. Sibson won the match and earned the right to challenge Marvin Hagler.

Davison never came close to securing another chance at the title despite scoring an important stoppage of future world champion Lindell Holmes. By the second half of the 1980’s Davison began to fade, losing 6 of his last 13 fights to finish out his career at (44-8, 33 KOs). In addition to his win over Holmes, Davison beat Murray Sutherland, Willie Monroe, Sugar Ray Seales, Curtis Parker and Wilfred Scypion.
He was never stopped or knocked out. Davison was a month shy of his 65th birthday at the time of his passing.
