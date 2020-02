Weights from Indio, California Ricardo Sandoval 111.8 vs. Raymond Tabugon 111.2

Oscar Negrete 117.4 vs. Alberto Melian 117.6

Jan Salvatierra 111.8 vs. Miguel Rebullosa 112.8

Sulem Urbina 112.6 vs. Noemi Bosques 113.6

Leonardo Baez 123.8 vs. Moises Flores 124

Anthony Reyes 121.2 vs. Diuhl Olguin 121.4

Oscar Acevedo 134 vs. Dan Murray 134.2

Anthony Garnica 126.4 vs. Luis Alvarado 128 Venue: Fantasy Springs Casino, Indio, California

Promoter: Golden Boy

