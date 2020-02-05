February 5, 2020
Zerafa predicts Horn will defeat Tszyu

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBO #4 middleweight Michael Zerafa has predicted that former WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn will defeat IBF #7 light middleweight Tim Tszyu when they clash in April at a venue yet to be decided.

“I think Horn’s aggressiveness, his strength, his awkwardness – I believe he beats Tszyu,” Zerafa told Sporting News. “Just on experience, lack of experience. Tszyu’s growing, he’s a great fighter, but I think Horn steals the win…just. Just.

Zerafa says take away Tszyu’s last name and he hasn’t earned that fight yet. “Me and Horn, we’ve beaten world champions, we’ve fought around the world, we’ve fought world champions. He hasn’t earned that spot yet.”

