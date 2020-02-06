Union Boxing Promotion/Yuriy Ruban will present a world title fight on Saturday at the Parkovy Convention Centre in Kiev, Ukraine as WBA flyweight champion Artem Dalakian (19-0, 14 KOs) makes the fourth defense of the title against #12 rated Josber Perez (17-2, 15 KOs). The bout can be seen internationally via a free live stream. Details to come.
