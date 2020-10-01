Dutchover headlines Nov 1 Thompson Boxing Promotions will present the next installment of its 3.2.1 boxing series on Sunday, November 1st. The free stream will air on Facebook and YouTube and take place at the Omega Products International Event Center in Corona, CA. In the 8-round main event, super lightweight Michael “The West Texas Warrior” Dutchover (14-1, 10 KOs) will face Manuel “La Tormenta” Mendez (16-7-3, 11 KOs). What matters most? Blood and popularity? Or health and integrity of the athletes? Jermell Charlo named WBA Boxer of the Month

