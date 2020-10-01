Thompson Boxing Promotions will present the next installment of its 3.2.1 boxing series on Sunday, November 1st. The free stream will air on Facebook and YouTube and take place at the Omega Products International Event Center in Corona, CA. In the 8-round main event, super lightweight Michael “The West Texas Warrior” Dutchover (14-1, 10 KOs) will face Manuel “La Tormenta” Mendez (16-7-3, 11 KOs).
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.