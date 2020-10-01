The World Boxing Association (WBA) released its September rankings, as well as the monthly awards in which Jermell Charlo won the Boxer of the Month and Yordenis Ugás won the Honorable Mention.

Charlo defeated Jeison Rosario with a knockout to the belly last Saturday in Uncasville, Connecticut, to win the WBA super welterweight super championship, in addition to the IBF world title, while retaining his WBC belt, to separate himself as the best fighter in the world in the 154lb division.

The WBA had five championship fights in total during the month, four of them held in the United States and one in Russia.